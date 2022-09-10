Jets bracing for big test from Lamar Jackson: ‘a headache’

The Jets already figured to have their hands full Sunday with elusive Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and that was before the former NFL MVP had the added motivation of his self-imposed Friday deadline passing without agreeing to a mammoth contract extension.

The revamped defense will be tested immediately facing Jackson, a dual threat who rushed for 767 yards in only 12 games last season after exceeding 1,000 in each of the previous two years.

“It’s a tremendous challenge, it’s just one of the most unique offenses and obviously Lamar is one of the most unique players in the league,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said.

“It’s a headache, but I really believe our guys are up for it, and I’m excited about the challenge, although it is a tremendous one.”

Lamar Jackson AP

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, a Ravens teammate during Jackson’s rookie season in 2018, said the biggest improvements the former Heisman Trophy winner has made is “in his awareness and understanding of the game.”

“It’s not easy [to stop him], as we’ve all seen. Most teams try hard to keep him contained, but we’re not going to try to stress ourselves out trying to be perfect and trying to keep him in the box,” Mosley said. “We have to try to stay even-keeled, because we know he’s gonna make plays.

“But it’s been cool to see him go from that rookie quarterback my last year there and now seeing him as one of the faces of the NFL. Definitely cool to see.”

Addressing not being able to reach a long-term deal with Jackson, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said: “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson will therefore play out the season on his fifth-year option, making about $23 million.

The market for top tier quarterbacks, meanwhile, has eclipsed $40 million a year.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes the opener falling on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — and being played at MetLife Stadium — will make the atmosphere even more emotional than a usual season opener. Saleh’s older brother, David, made it out of the South Tower of the World Trade Center safely on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

“I would love it if everyone sings the National Anthem, don’t just listen to it, but sing it,” Saleh said. “There’s no doubt it’s amplified because it is 9/11 in this city. Not so much for me, but for the people who were in the thick of it.”

“Obviously, it’s been documented about my brother. But I heard stories this week about cars being at [Giants] Stadium for months afterwards because no one could pick it up and at Long Island train stations. … So I think it’s very personal for a lot of people and I think that passion is felt countrywide, not just in New York. But it’s a little bit more important here and you know that it means a lot more than just a football game to a lot of people.”

Cornerback D.J. Reed had been limited in practice Thursday with a knee issue, but he said he’s “ready for Sunday, no problems.” Reed, offensive linemen George Fant (knee) and Conor McDermott (ankle) and cornerback Justin Hardee (calf) officially have been listed as questionable, but all practiced fully Friday.