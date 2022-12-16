Jets betting line tanks after Zach Wilson announced as starter

Commercial Content 21+



The betting market has spoken – Zach Wilson is a downgrade from Mike White.

Throughout the week, the Jets had expressed confidence that it would be White starting at quarterback, despite the QB taking an absolute beating last weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

With doctors refusing to clear White due to a rib injury, it will be Zach Wilson under center for this weekend’s crucial matchup with the Detroit Lions.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) watches New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) warm up Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From there, bettors flocked to their sports betting apps to hammer the Detroit Lions at an underdog price. That price, though, is no more.

After opening as 2.5-point favorites earlier in the week and hovering around 1.5 throughout the week, Wilson and the Jets are now 1.5-point underdogs – and still falling.



Rarely does the move from an undrafted free agent to a former No. 2 overall pick at QB cause the spread to move three points in the opposite direction, but that is what you have here.

Prior to the season, the Action Network’s Sean Koerner projected that Wilson was worth one point against the spread. Now, he has gone four points in the opposite direction.

Caesars Sportsbook tells The Post that a whopping 91% of the tickets and 97% of the money is on the Lions to cover since Zach Wilson was announced as the starter.

No love being given to the former 2nd overall pick from BYU.