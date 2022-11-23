Jets bench Zach Wilson feat. Darrelle Revis

Getty Images (2)

The only thing Zach Wilson will be holding Sunday is a clipboard.

Robert Saleh and the Jets coaching staff decided on Wednesday to bench the struggling quarterback. He doesn’t belong as the team’s starting QB and does not give the Jets the best chance to win games in the middle of a playoff race. Mike White deserves the shot right now and maybe we see Wilson again at some point this season. The 23-year-old out of BYU needs some tough love after his play and lack of accountability and the Jets are now giving it to him.

Oh yeah, and Darrelle Revis is going in the Jets Ring of Honor Sunday.

So why not react to the Wilson news and chat with Revis all in one? The Jets legend was our guest on a new “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and me. Revis talks about getting in the Ring of Honor, potentially getting in the Hall of Fame one day, Sauce Gardner, Rex Ryan, his career, and more. Tune in to the podcast below or subscribe to “Gang’s All Here” wherever you get podcasts.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Brian Costello:

JETS BENCH ZACH WILSON: This was the right decision. After how bad his play was and his lack of accountability, you could not trot him out against the Bears Sunday. Mike White will get the chance to start at least Sunday and potentially beyond. Wilson will be inactive and Joe Flacco is the backup.

Darrelle Revis Interview:

Jets legend, Jets Ring of Honor, Patriots Super Bowl champion, future Hall of Fame cornerback

