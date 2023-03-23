Jets and Packers locked in a ‘standoff’ over Aaron Rodgers

There has been no apparent movement on the Aaron Rodgers-to-the-Jets front.

During an appearance Wednesday on “NFL Live,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter elaborated on the current state of affairs between the Packers and Jets, who remain locked in a stalemate over the 39-year-old Rodgers.

“The two sides have been stalled in their talks,” Schefter said. “There’s been a standoff with Green Bay wanting more than the Jets are offering.

“The Jets feel like they’re offering a lot. The Packers feel like they’re not offering enough, and the two sides are left at a stand-still.”

The Jets have long had their eyes on Rodgers and even engaged in preliminary discussions with the Packers earlier this year.

Though Rodgers had been keeping mum about his football future, the four-time NFL MVP said on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week that he “intends” to play for the Jets in 2023.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers after signing an extension with the team last spring.

There has been little in the way of concrete information about what exactly the gulf between the Packers and Jets is in regard to compensation.

Dan Orlovsky asked Schefter on Wednesday if he knows what each team’s offer has been.

“They’ve gone back and forth on this, and they haven’t spoken much in the last week, but it certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers want a first-round draft pick somewhere in that trade — and that’s not all,” Schefter said.





The Jets and Packers are in a ‘standoff’ stopping them from completing the Aaron Rodgers trade. Getty Images

“So, it’s up to the Jets to figure out what they’re comfortable living with, and what the Packers are comfortable accepting, and then the two sides can go from there.”

This segment occurred Wednesday afternoon, so, perhaps the two sides have had communication since.

That said, there have been no public indications that any deal is imminent.

Despite Rodgers being in something of a holding pattern, the Jets have continued to make moves this week.

On Wednesday, the Jets signed former Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman and traded wideout Elijah Moore to the Browns for a second-round pick.





Aaron Rodgers at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. PGA TOUR

Whether or not the Browns’ pick is included in an eventual Rodgers package, it gives the Jets more draft capital.

There have been feisty debates in every corner of the content universe about whether the Jets or Packers have more leverage.

The Packers have already decided to move on from Rodgers to Jordan Love, who has been in Green Bay since 2020.

As for the Jets, they remain the only known suitor for Rodgers, as other quarterback-needy teams, such as the Colts, have not yet emerged.

For what it’s worth, Rodgers has not given any indication he’d be willing to play for a team other than the Jets.