Jets all-time free agency ranking: Curtis Martin, Darrelle Revis

The Jets are in the middle of another round of free agency. It is a process that has not been too kind to the team through the years. They have had a few hits, but far more misses.

As Joe Douglas and the current Jets regime tries to find answers to the problems on their roster — they remade the defensive backfield Tuesday by agreeing to sign safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback D.J. Reed after fortifying the offense Monday with guard Laken Tomlinson, tight end C.J. Uzomah and incumbent wide receiver Braxton Berrios — we thought we’d look back on the best and worst moves the Jets have made in free agency.

For this exercise, we did not consider undrafted free agents such as Wayne Chrebet. These are free agents who came from other NFL teams.