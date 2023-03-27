Jets admit interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

PHOENIX — It has been reported for a few weeks that the Jets are interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

On Monday, they spoke openly about it.

“I’ve had some productive conversations with Odell’s agent, Zeke Sandhu,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said at the league meetings. “Odell is obviously a really talented player. He worked out for several teams a few weeks ago.

“We’ll see how that process plays out, but we have had conversations.”

Beckham is a player that quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly has suggested to the Jets as someone they should explore signing.

It looks like they are listening.

The Jets attended Beckham’s workout a few weeks ago.

The former Giants star is coming back from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl 13 months ago.

It is hard to see exactly how Beckham would fit with the Jets, who currently have Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis at wide receiver.





Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the Jets’ radar as the offseason continues. Getty Images

But Douglas said the more, the merrier.

“I think the more weapons, the better,” Douglas said. “This could be an opportunity to add a unique talent. We feel great about our room as it’s currently constructed. Just having an opportunity to add a player like Mecole Hardman, championship pedigree, unbelievable speed, great run after the catch.

“He does so many unique and special things as a player. It adds a special dimension to our offense.”

Douglas said no visit has been scheduled yet with Beckham, who will turn 31 during the season.

“It could be a possibility down the line,” Douglas said. “We’ll see how things play out.”

Jets coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of Beckham, who played well for the Rams in the 2021 playoffs before injuring his knee in the Super Bowl.





Jets GM Joe Douglas could add Beckham to an overhauled receiver room. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league,” Saleh said. “Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person. It’s just something that you’re always going to turn over every stone, cross your t’s and dot your i’s just to make sure you’re not missing an opportunity to add a great player. There’s no guarantee anything will happen.”

Money is likely the holdup with Beckham. He may have to lower his price before the Jets do a deal with him.

There have been reports of him seeking $20 million a year, which he denied on Twitter.

“There’s always going to be interest with any great player, obviously,” Saleh said. “Things have to work out. There’s a whole lot of different things. I apologize. I’m deferring to Joe a lot. When you start talking money and all that stuff, it becomes something else. That’s something I’d have to defer to Joe.”

On other free agents, Douglas confirmed that former Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell will visit the Jets on Thursday.

He also said the team is interested in former Titans center Ben Jones, but no visit is scheduled.

Saleh threw cold water on the idea they would sign running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“We love our running back room,” Saleh said when asked about the former Cowboy. “I’ll leave it at that.”