Jets adding ex-Packers QB Tim Boyle amid Aaron Rodgers saga

The Jets added a former Packers quarterback on Thursday — no, not that one.

The team agreed to a deal with veteran backup Tim Boyle, a source confirmed.

Boyle has been in the NFL for four years, spending the first two in Green Bay with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback the Jets are still waiting on.

With uncertainty around when a Rodgers trade will be complete, Boyle gives the Jets another quarterback to take reps as they enter the offseason program on April 17.

He also knows Hackett’s system from playing under him in 2019 and 2020, so he can help teach other Jets the scheme.

Boyle has played in 17 games over four seasons, starting three.

The three starts came for the Lions in 2021.

He lost all three games, completing 64.9 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

Boyle played for the Bears last season.





Quarterback Tim Boyle previously played for the Packers. Getty Images

The 6-foot-4 Boyle joins Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler as the only quarterbacks currently on the Jets roster.

Jets coach Robert Saleh emphatically stated last week that Wilson would be the No. 2 quarterback this year, meaning Boyle may just be here through training camp.





Aaron Rodgers (12) and Tim Boyle (8) before a 2020 Packers game. Getty Images

The Jets are still engaged in a standoff with the Packers over Rodgers, who said on March 15 that he intends to play for the Jets.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst have not been able to reach a deal on trade compensation and the NFL Draft is three weeks away.

Many view the draft as a soft deadline to get a deal done.