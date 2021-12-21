Jets add Michael Carter, Alijah Vera-Tucker to COVID-19 list

Tuesday, the players’ day off, was not a good day for Jets.

The team placed rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID-19 list. Those players, both significant contributors, now make it 13 players on the Jets’ active and practice squad rosters who are on the COVID-19 list.

That list also includes receivers Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith, defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and Tanzel Smart, linebackers Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen, cornerback Lamar Jackson, safety Sharrod Neasman and special teams captain Justin Hardee.

In other bad news for the Jets, they placed tight end Ryan Griffin on injured reserve with a knee injury, which ends his season. Griffin, who was injured in Sunday’s game at Miami, caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two TDs this season.

One bit of good news was the Jets activating backup quarterback Mike White from the COVID-19 list after he missed four games. White performed admirably filling in for starter Zach Wilson when Wilson was sidelined with a knee injury.

The Jets also claimed safety Will Parks off waivers from the Dolphins. The team was thin at safety because of Neasman going on the COVID-19 list and Elijah Riley in the concussion protocol after a scary collision had him carted off the field Sunday.

The 27-year-old Parks spent his first four NFL seasons with Denver after being a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arizona. He has also spent time with Philadelphia, Kansas City and San Francisco.