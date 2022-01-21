Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, into round of 16 at Australian Open on same weekend as NFL divisional playoff

Three American women have sealed their spots in the round of 16 at the Australian Open, including 27-year-old Jessica Pegula.

Pegula’s family won’t just be watching her crucial match this weekend. Her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, own the Buffalo Bills, who are set to face the Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC divisional round playoff game.

After Pegula won her third-round match against Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, she wrote “Bills you’re next” on the camera.

Pegula is also supporting the Bills all the way from Melbourne, Australia by wearing red and blue in her tournament outfit.

The Pegulas took ownership of the Bills in October 2014, paying a reported $1.4 billion. Terry Pegula previously bought the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres in February 2011.

Their daughter is attempting to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the second year in a row. She fell to Jennifer Brady in that round last year in what remains her only grand slam quarterfinal appearance.

Pegula, who is 21st in the latest WTA rankings, will face the fifth seed Maria Sakkari on Saturday. Sakkari reached the semifinals at the French Open and US Open last year. She has never made it past the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Sakkari will be a tough obstacle for Pegula to overcome. They’ve played each other twice in their career, and the Greek star came out on top both times. Just last month, the two faced each other in the Miami Masters round of 16, and Sakkari won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (6).

It will also be a tough matchup for the Bills as they face the second-seeded Chiefs. The Bills lost to Kansas City in last year’s AFC championship game, so revenge is on their mind even after beating the Chiefs in a regular-season matchup in October. The Bills beat the Patriots in a historic game last weekend, becoming the only team in NFL history to go the whole game without punting the ball, kicking a field goal or having a turnover.

Pegula’s match time is still to be determined as the rest of the third-round matches finish up on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Eastern time. However, her match may take place in the middle of the night for her hometown fans since Melbourne is 16 hours ahead of Buffalo.