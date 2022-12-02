Jesse Winker, Kolten Wong involved in Brewers-Mariners swap

The Mariners are sending a former All-Star to Milwaukee.

The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed the Brewers are nearing a trade that would send Kolten Wong and cash to the Mariners for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro.

Winker, a 29-year-old leftfielder, made the All-Star Game in 2021, batting .305 with 24 home runs and a .949 OPS with the Reds. However, his production declined last season after joining the Mariners, batting .219 with 14 homers and a .688 OPS.

Toro, who turns 26 later this month, is a utility infielder who batted .185 with 10 home runs and a .563 OPS last season.

Wong, meanwhile, had been rumored to be on the trading block from the Brewers for the past several weeks. The 32-year-old second baseman batted .251 with 15 home runs and a .770 OPS this past season. In 2019 and 2020, while a member of the Cardinals, Wong won Gold Gloves at his position.

After missing the playoffs, the Brewers have been undergoing some big changes this offseason. David Stearns, who has long been a rumored target to join the Mets front office, stepped down as president of baseball operations in October.

In November, the Brewers traded Hunter Renfroe to the Angels for a trio of pitchers, righties Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, plus minor league lefty Adam Seminaris.

The Mariners went 90-72 this past season, making the playoffs as a wild-card team and sweeping the Blue Jays in the wild-card round before getting swept by the eventual-champion Astros in the ALDS.