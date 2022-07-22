Jerry West rips JJ Redick over ‘plumbers and firemen’ remark

Jerry West heard J.J. Redick’s “plumbers and firemen” remark about Bob Cousy, and fired shots about Redick’s own accomplishments.

The 84-year-old basketball legend appeared on SiriusXM NBA with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson and was asked about the comments that Redick made on “First Take” in a debate with Chris Russo that downplayed Cousy’s competition.

“Obviously the game is completely different. The athletes are completely different. I know J.J. a little bit, a very smart kid and everything — but tell me what his career looked like,” West answered. “What did he do that determined games? He averaged, what, 12 points a game in the league?

“Somewhere along the line, numbers count. At that point in time, the players aren’t what they used to be. J.J. certainly wasn’t gonna guard the elite players. And so you can nitpick anyone. The only reason I’m talking about him is he was not an elite player. He was a very good player. But he had a place on a team because of his ability to shoot the ball.”

Jerry West ripped J.J. Redick for his ‘plumbers and firemen’ remark about Bob Cousy. NBAE via Getty Images

J.J. Redick downplayed Bob Cousy’s career on ESPN’s “First Take” in April. NBAE via Getty Images

West spoke about his own career how he was ahead of the curve athletically, and ultra-competitive, before returning to Redick.

“J.J. should be very thankful that he’s made as much as he made, and Bob Cousy, who I played against for a couple years [laid the way] … I just think it’s very disrespectful, myself.”

This conversation has been getting traction for three months now. The original genesis was that Russo and Redick were debating Cousy vs. Chris Paul, with Russo of the opinion that the old-time Celtics great was the superior point guard. Redick vigorously disagreed and derisively painted “plumbers and firemen” as Cousy’s opposition.