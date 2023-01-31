Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers.

San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday.

His response quickly quieted the crowd down however.

Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and then held his hand up to the fans as he walked away. Rice. 60, also played in a Super Bowl with the Raiders in 2003.

It was the Philadelphia crowd, however, that got the last laugh. The Eagles sent the 49ers home with their win and can begin preparing for their upcoming Super Bowl 2023 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will mark Philadelphia’s attempt at a third Super Bowl win for the franchise — which would tie Rice’s personal mark.





Jerry Rice had the perfect answer for Eagles fans’ jeers. Kate Rooney





San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice is chased by the Chargers’ Darren Carrington (29) and Stanley Richard (24) on his way to a touchdown during Super Bowl XXIX. AP

In addition to winning titles in 1988, 1989 and 1995 with San Francisco, Rice holds the all-time NFL marks for receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208) and all-purpose yards (23,546).