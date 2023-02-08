Jerry Lawler gives health update after ‘massive stroke’

Things are looking up for Jerry Lawler after he suffered a “massive stroke” on Monday in Florida.

An update was posted on the WWE legend and Memphis wrestling icon’s Twitter account Wednesday afternoon along with photos of the 73-year-old Lawler recovering in the hospital.

“Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday,” the Twitter post said. “He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.”

Longtime wrestling manager Jimmy Hart was in the photos visiting Lawler at the hospital.

A photo of WWE legend Jerry Lawler recovering in the hospital after suffering a stroke which was posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Longtime wrestling manager Jimmy Hart visited Jerry Lawler in the hospital after Lawler suffered a stroke.



Action News 5, the NBC affiliate in Memphis, reported Tuesday that Lawler suffered the stroke at his Fort Meyers home and underwent surgery. Lawler suffered another stroke in 2018, and previously suffered a heart attack at the announcer table during a live episode of WWE’s “Raw” in 2012.

Jerry “the King” Lawler began his wrestling career in 1970 and still occasionally wrestles for independent promotions. He was one of the signature voices of WWE, along with broadcast partner Jim Ross, during pro wrestling’s massive surge in popularity in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Lawler also wrestled for WWE and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2007.

“I spoke very briefly with Jerry Lawler⁩ (Tuesday night),” Ross tweeted early Wednesday morning. “He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers.”





Jerry Lawler in 2019. AP

Lawler famously feuded with comedic actor Andy Kaufman in 1982, notably slapping the comedian on “Late Night with David Letterman.” Lawler played himself in the Jim Carrey-led Kaufman biopic “Man on the Moon” in 1999.

On Jan. 28, Lawler appeared on WWE’s preshow for the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, nine days before he suffered the stroke.