Jerry Jones provides Cowboys optimism in Dak Prescott injury twist

And just like that, the 6-to-8-week prognosis on Dak Prescott has been chopped in half.

While reports Monday indicated that the star Cowboys quarterback would be out for up to two months after surgery on his throwing thumb, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shifted the narrative in his radio spot on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” on Tuesday.

“We won’t be putting him on IR,” Jones said bluntly. “Which means that we want him to be a consideration for playing within the next four games. We will not put him on IR.”

As Jones alluded to, putting Prescott on IR would mean that he has to miss a minimum of four games. Keeping him active, and not being able to use that roster spot on another player, is putting their actions where Jones words are that Prescott could return sooner.

Jerry Jones said that Dak Prescott could actually return in under four games. Getty Images

Initial reports said Dak Prescott would miss 6-8 weeks. Getty Images

Jones also rejected the idea that the Cowboys would go after a veteran replacement for Prescott in the interim.

“The people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played all preseason — Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier — they had a real competition,” Jones said.

“Grier got slowed at the end with a hamstring issue. But he should be over that now. We got a lot of good snaps for those guys both in our practice session and in our preseason games. Those guys know the offense. They’ve had a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot.”

Dak Prescott underwent successful thumb surgery on Monday. Getty Images

The Cowboys owner continued: “We don’t have any potential trade in the mill. It’s unlikely that we’d have a veteran quarterback that can get back in there and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you might think you have a talent advantage.”