Jerry Jones has unexpected praise for free agent Odell Beckham

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned heads during a Friday radio appearance when he praised free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Specifically, he mentioned OBJ’s infamous one handed grab against the Cowboys as a member of the New York Giants in 2015.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” in Dallas. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

The receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI, but could return to the field later this season. Beckham, 29 is a free agent and waiting until he is further along in his recovery to sign with a team.

A former member of the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, and Giants, Beckham has expressed his respect for the Cowboys in 2020, and even mentioned that many members of his family are fans of the team.

“All of my family grew up in Texas so they are all huge Cowboy fans,” Beckham told The Athletic in 2020. “It has always been kind of a funny story with them as far as being in New York and them being in Dallas. I do not have any animosity, hate or rivalry with them.”

The Super Bowl champion was effective for the Rams after leaving Cleveland in the middle of last season. He secured 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also corralled 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff games.

Although they’re a 5-2 team, the Cowboys could certainly use an impact wideout such as OBJ. Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are Dallas’ marquee receivers, but Gallup has struggled since returning from a torn ACL, catching only eight passes for 86 yards in four games.