Jerry Jones adds telling comment on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham pursuit

It seems Jerry Jones would like to see Odell Beckham Jr. rocking the silver and blue.

During an appearance Tuesday on 105.3 “The Fan,” the Cowboys owner spoke highly of the free-agent wide receiver, who has been linked to Dallas as part of the growing NFL sweepstakes for his services.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” the 80-year-old Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

The Cowboys, who did not acquire a wide receiver before last week’s trade deadline, have their eyes on Beckham and “are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team,” NFL.com reported Sunday.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has recently been linked to the Cowboys. Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke highly of Odell Beckham Jr. during a radio appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. AP

Star linebacker Micah Parsons seems to agree with the team’s pursuit.

“Man OBJ talk to me. Let’s do this s–t,” Parsons wrote on Twitter.

Beckham missed the first half of the 2022 season as he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. The 30-year-old receiver is expected to be fully cleared in the next week, Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Beckham, who has also been heavily courted by Los Angeles, mentioned the Cowboys when discussing what he’s looking for in his next NFL home, along with the Bills, Packers, and his former team, the Giants.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill — not saying I’ve only got three or four left, but these next three to four years into something where I can buy a home, I can call this place home,” Beckham recently told Complex Sports.

Odell Beckham Jr. began his NFL career with the Giants in 2014, the same year he made the infamous one-handed catch in a game against the Cowboys. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Beckham began his NFL career with the Giants in 2014 and later agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract extension in August 2018. Months later, however, he was traded to Cleveland, where he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns before signing with the Rams last November.

Giants GM Joe Schoen said earlier this month that the team is open to speaking with Beckham “when he’s healthy.”