Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson from mounting criticism

At least one person believes in Russell Wilson right now.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy came to his quarterback’s defense on Thursday after Wilson has come under attack from critics about his performance and “attitude” in the wake of head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s firing.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy, 23, wrote on Twitter. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.”

Jeudy, whom the Broncos took No. 15 overall in the 2020 draft, continued to voice his displeasure with the narrative about Wilson by tweeting, “Just tired of the media trynna portray sum it’s not. Got the whole world fooled,” and “If you don’t know someone personally don’t speak on em.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before a game against the Rams on Dec. 25, 2022. AP

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half of a game against the Raiders on Oct 2, 2022. AP

The sports world has been up in arms over the disastrous season that the Broncos have put together in 2022. The dissatisfaction boiled over on Tuesday when Shannon Sharpe ranted on FS1’s “Undisputed” about Wilson’s supposed VIP treatment within the Broncos’ facilities.

“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do [is say], ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get the stadium, they’re gone too — because you’re putting yourself in front of the team,’” Sharpe said on the show. “I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro. You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Raiders on Oct. 2, 2022. Getty Images

The Broncos are currently 4-11 and would hold the No. 3 draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but they sent it to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade for Wilson. However, despite the trouble this season it appears that Broncos Country is ride-or-die.