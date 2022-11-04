Jermaine Johnson eager for Jets return after strong start

Jermaine Johnson seemed ready to make his big move.

Then an ankle injury limited his mobility.

The Jets’ rookie defensive end — the third of the three 2022 first-round picks — is set to return Sunday against the Bills from a three-game absence that interrupted his development. Johnson was injured one game after he matched an early career-high with four tackles, including his first sack, Oct. 2 against the Steelers.

“I was getting warm. I could tell,” Johnson told The Post. “Every game I was getting more comfortable, making more plays, but I don’t think I’m going to miss a beat.”

The Jets pulled from their depth and traded edge rusher Jacob Martin to the Broncos as part of a draft-pick swap earlier this week. The move should create more playing time for Johnson, who was averaging about 20 snaps per game before his injury.

The Jets’ Jermaine Johnson celebrates after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in a game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022. Getty Images

Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson is taken off the field on a cart after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“That just shows the confidence that the front office and the coaches have in the other defensive guys in the room,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t thinking, ‘More of an opportunity for me.’ I was thinking for all of us because we all share a lot of snaps.”

Johnson took a veteran’s approach to being sidelined.

“I was making sure I stayed locked into the meetings and was taking notes, so when my body comes back my mind doesn’t need to catch up because I was there the whole time,” Johnson said. “As soon as my ankle would allow it, I was back to full speed. The confidence is still there. I can’t wait to help this team go get wins.”

Head coach Robert Saleh described Johnson’s pass-rush ability as “deceptive.”

“I joke with him that he kind of fell into the perfect situation where there’s not a lot of pressure for him to go produce,” Saleh said. “He was producing pretty well and then he got hurt, but I’m excited for him to get back on track. He’s going to have a really cool second half of the season. I think he’ll play well this week. The more reps he gets, he’s going to be a really good football player.”

Saleh remains confident that quarterback Zach Wilson is going to come out the other side after a week of heavy criticism. His recommendation? Stay off social media.

“It’s freaking hurtful some of the stuff people say,” Saleh said, “but I think he’s fine.”

In a candid moment, Saleh revealed that he thought TikTok videos “were the funniest thing in the world” when “there was nothing else to do” during the stay-at-home phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Franklin-Myers said he was not fined by the NFL for the roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out teammate Michael Carter’s interception return for a touchdown and totally changed the momentum of the loss to the Patriots last week. NFL players typically are informed of penalty-based fines on Thursdays.

WR Corey Davis (knee) will not play Sunday. Saleh declined to confirm an NFL Network report that Davis is dealing with an MCL sprain. LT Duane Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner and TE C.J. Uzomah all are expected to play. They were full participants Friday after limitations in practice earlier in the week. Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out, and OT Spencer Brown and LB Matt Milano are questionable for the Bills.