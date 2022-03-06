Jericho Sims to keep backup center role with Nerlens Noel out

LOS ANGELES — Now Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has no choice but to use Jericho Sims, the rookie center out of Texas, to back up Mitchell Robinson.

The mystery of center Nerlens Noel continued when the Knicks ruled he would not dress Sunday versus the Clippers because of plantar fasciitis. Center Taj Gibson was also ruled as doubtful due to an illness and power forward Obi Toppin missed his second straight game with a strained hamstring.

Since the All-Star Break, Thibodeau has chosen to play Sims over the veterans Noel and Gibson, explaining the need to take a look at the 23-year-old.

Noel has continued to be in uniform with Thibodeau saying he’s not 100 percent and would like to see him practice more before playing him. It’s been a disastrous season for Noel, who missed all of preseason and has played in just 25 games with an assortment of knee, hamstring and foot injuries.

Jericho Sims Getty Images

The Knicks have not made Noel available for comment since the break despite multiple requests. Thibodeau has said he’s been “available’’ to play — but he didn’t feel he was healthy enough to do so unless in an emergency.

After last season’s big bang of a season in replacing injured Robinson, Noel has been among the biggest disappointments after the Knicks signed him to a 3-year, $32 million last August — another goof by president Leon Rose. Noel has had a history of injuries before his big contract-year season.

Noel’s medical issues have given the Knicks more impetus to try to lock up Robinson to a contract extension — unless it’s too late. Robinson was a monster in Phoenix, outplaying the former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton Friday in the Phoenix heartbreaker.

Robinson finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds (nine offensive). He was 8 of 8 from the field and appeared to notch a game-winning putback with 15 seconds left that gave the Knicks a 1-point lead. He was all set to be the hero before Cam Johnson’s game-winning, buzzer-beating trey. Robinson had easily outmatched Ayton.

“It’s not an easy matchup,” Thibodeau said of facing Ayton. “They’re physical and [JaVale] McGee has played really well for them. Bismack [Biyombo] came into the game and gave them great energy. They have three bigs who are very physical.”

Thibodeau finally used rookie point guard Miles McBride in a non-mop-up role — for eight minutes Friday as the off guard to Immanuel Quickley.

Miles McBride USA TODAY Sports

McBride didn’t get into the flow of the offense, almost rarely touching the ball. He didn’t take a shot, though he’s known more for his defense.

“When you look at Deuce, there were really good minutes,” Thibodeau said. “Quick the same thing. They’re probably combo guards. They can play well together. We’ll see how that unfolds.”

The Knicks face Sacramento (24-42) on Monday in the capital city — the one game on this trip that appears winnable. The Knicks routed the Kings, 116-96, at the Garden on Jan. 31. The Knicks are amid a stretch of seven straight road games.