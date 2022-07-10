Jericho Sims flashing why Knicks believe at Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Jericho Sims nearly went undrafted a year ago. Now, he has a guaranteed roster spot and a three-year, partially guaranteed contract.

“It’s a big deal coming from the 58th pick, making that jump,” the Knicks’ athletic freak of a center said on Sunday night following his team’s 101-69 pasting of the Bulls. “The way I look at it is a stepping stone to the next [opportunity].”

The deal was announced on Saturday, during the Las Vegas Summer League. At this time last year, Sims was largely an unknown, a four-year college player at Texas who was taken at the tail end of the draft by the Knicks. After impressing while on a two-way contract in the second half of the season, the 6-foot-9 big center has built onto that in the team’s two games here, averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a pair of victories.

He has rebounded and defended well, and has shown mobility and playmaking ability that has intrigued coach Tom Thibodeau. On one play on Sunday, Sims put the ball on the floor at the top of the key, spun in the lane and finished off the glass. He also took off after getting rebounds, bringing the ball down court himself.

Jericho Sims has been impressive in the Knicks’ two Summer League games. Getty Images

Jericho Sims blocks a shot during the Knicks’ Summer League win over the Warriors. Getty Images

“I’ve been working on pushing the ball in transition a little bit, trying to get more comfortable doing that again, making the right reads,” Sims said.

Sims’ role may not be significant this coming season — he is the No. 3 center behind Mitchell Robinson and newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein — but the Knicks clearly believe in him. They were willing to waive Thibodeau favorite Taj Gibson on Friday because of their confidence in the 23-year-old Sims.

“It’s good that they know what kind of player I can be,” Sims said.

The summer league Knicks have been unstoppable. They have won their two games by a combined 45 points, blowing out the defending summer league champion Warriors in the opener and destroying the Bulls on Sunday.

This was a rout from the jump, the Knicks racing out to a 20-3 lead. The Bulls were held scoreless for the first 4:38 of the game and were never in it. Quentin Grimes led the way with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists and Miles McBride added 14 points, six assists and three steals.

“Winning is always fun,” McBride said. “Us running up the score like that is just a part of our defense and our DNA.”

The Knicks will next face the Trail Blazers on Monday night. Portland has split its first two games.