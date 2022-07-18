Jeremy Sochan clears up Russell Westbrook ‘bricks’ jibe

Jeremy Sochan meant no disrespect to Russell Westbrook.

Over the weekend, a video went viral of the Spurs’ rookie playing a game of “post-up” with Malaki Branham, a fellow rookie teammate. The answer was triple-doubles. He was given a clue of, “Russell Westbrook gets a lot of them.” Sochan guessed, “Bricks!”

Sochan, who was drafted ninth overall by San Antonio earlier this month, clarified on Twitter that he is a big Westbrook fan.

“It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectful,” he tweeted with a laughing emoji. “[H]eat of the moment, I was playing a game baby.”

Jeremy Sochan, Russell Westbrook Getty (2)

“Been one idol since I started watching the NBA and my dog is called Russell,” he continued.

Westbrook, who shot 44 percent from the field and under 30 percent from three-point territory last season, has been particularly sensitive about the nickname “Westbrick.”

This past March, Westbrook confronted a fan in Minnesota who referred to him by that moniker.

Westbrook has also clapped back at Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless for referring to him as Westbrick, telling him, “Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Westbrook’s wife, Nina, also got involved.

“It’s very disheartening that you would choose to continue to shame my family name,” she wrote in response to Bayless. “It’s extremely hurtful.”

“Hey, Russell Westbrook,” Bayless responded to the Lakers guard. “Happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let’s talk about how you’ll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME.”