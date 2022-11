Jerami Grant’s buzzer-beater propels Trail Blazers past Suns

PHOENIX — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 30 points, including a baseline jumper at the buzzer, to lift the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106 on Friday night.

The Blazers had just 1 second left when Justise Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass to Grant, who grabbed the ball and tossed a high-arching 13-foot jumper in the air. It rattled through the net and after a review, the officials confirmed it left his hands in time.

Grant’s clutch shot capped a back-and-forth final minute.

Devin Booker made a 3-pointer to put the Suns ahead 106-104 with about 30 seconds left, just moments after Jusuf Nurkic sank his own 3 to put the Blazers up 104-103.

Nurkic tied the game at 106-all with his putback after an offensive rebound with 23 seconds left. The Suns looked like they would have the final possession of regulation but Mikal Bridges was called for traveling. That gave the Blazers enough time to set up their winning play.

Portland led for most of the night and built a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter, but settled for an 86-80 advantage heading into the fourth.

That’s about the time the cold-shooting Suns finally started hitting some shots. Damion Lee made three 3-pointers in the fourth, including one from the corner with 4:15 left that tied the score at 97.

Grant shot 10 of 17 from the field. Nurkic added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Portland is now tied with Phoenix atop the Western Conference at 6-2. The Suns’ two losses both came against the Blazers.

Jerami Grant (far right) hits the game-winning, buzzer-beating shot in the Trail Blazers’ 108-106 win over the Suns. AP

Booker led the Suns with 25 points, while Deandre Ayton added 24 points and eight rebounds.

The Blazers were playing without the high-scoring backcourt of Damian Lillard (right calf strain) and Anfernee Simons (left foot inflammation). The two have combined to average 53 points per game this season.

The Suns had their own injury issues. They were missing both of their backup point guards — Cam Payne and Duane Washington Jr. — so when All-Star Chris Paul was on the bench it was a challenge to get good shots.

The Trail Blazers took advantage of the Suns’ sloppy second unit on the way to a 59-49 halftime lead. Grant led the Blazers with 18 points while Ayton also had 18 points for the Suns before the break.

Suns forward Cam Johnson left the game in the first quarter when he injured his right knee.

Johnson scored a season-high 29 points in Tuesday’s win over the Timberwolves. He appeared to suffer the injury when the Suns were in transition. Johnson planted to run down the court, but landed awkwardly and started limping. He came out of the game a few plays later.