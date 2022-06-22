Jerami Grant traded from Pistons to Trail Blazers before NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is still a day away, but the trade action has already commenced.

The Pistons are trading forward Jerami Grant to the Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick that originally belonged to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two teams are also swapping second-round picks in Thursday’s draft, with Detroit receiving pick No. 36 and Portland acquiring pick No. 46.

Grant, 28, averaged 19.2 points per game last season. He is entering the final year of a three-year contract that will pay him just below $21 million next season.

By trading Grant, the Pistons shed salary and acquire a future asset; and, perhaps of more relevance, they free up space in their frontcourt ahead of Thursday’s draft. Detroit owns the No. 5 overall selection, a product of its 23-59 record this past season, but now reportedly have $43 million in cap space.

Jerami Grant played two seasons for the Pistons. Getty Images

Portland, meanwhile, acquires a versatile, 6-foot-8 forward to complement star point guard Damian Lillard without having to give up the No. 7 overall pick.