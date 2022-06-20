Jeopardy!’ winner Amy Schneider unfazed by Fox Sports controversy

There seems to be no bad blood between “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider and Fox Sports.

Schneider told TMZ that Fox Sports sent her a personal apology and explanation after the network was accused of intentionally leaving her out of the broadcast when she threw the first pitch at at the Giants’ Pride Day game earlier the this month.

“They say the reason they misled their viewers was for cross-promotion, not anything to do with me, so I’ll take them at their word,” said Schneider, the first transgender contestant on “Jeopardy!” to participate in the Tournament of Champions.

Schneider was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Oracle Park on the Giants’ Pride Day on June 12. Fox Sports instead aired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s first pitch from the prior Thursday.

Amy Schneider throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Getty Images

The director of the broadcast at Fox Sports reached out to Schneider to apologize and reiterate that the situation had nothing to do with her identity, TMZ reported, adding that Schneider accepted the network’s apology.

At the time, Fox Sports said that first pitches usually don’t make telecasts.

“On Saturday, part of a promotional package for the weekend’s NASCAR race in northern California, we aired a taped first pitch of famed NASCAR driver Kurt Busch,” a Fox Sports spokesman told SFGATE.com at the time. “This promotion was in no way meant to overshadow the ceremonial first pitch for the game as it is not routine for us to air.”