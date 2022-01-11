Jenny Taft gets new Fox Sports deal, plan to exit Undisputed

Jenny Taft is finalizing a new deal to remain with Fox Sports, but eventually exit FS1’s “Undisputed,” The Post has learned.

While Taft had two viral moments of friction with Skip Bayless in the past several months — one involving Lincoln Riley, another about Mike McCarthy’s physical fitness and whether that impacts his leadership abilities — a source was adamant that this was not the reason she is leaving the show.

First, Taft’s role with live events is expected to be her focus. She is a sideline reporter on Fox Sports’ top college football broadcasting team with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

Fox also has two World Cups coming up — the men’s games in Qatar starting this November, followed by the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Fox’s broadcast teams for the World Cup have not been announced yet but it would hardly be shocking if Taft, who has contributed to them before, is included. With all of these responsibilities, she would have already been missing “Undisputed” on numerous occasions in the next 18 months.

Further, Taft and her husband, former New York Ranger Matt Gilroy, are expecting a baby girl in the coming months.

“Undisputed” begins airing at 6:30 a.m. local time in Los Angeles, which means getting up a few hours before that to prepare. It is not a schedule conducive to nurturing a newborn.

Taft replaced Joy Taylor as host of “Undisputed” in 2018 when Taylor joined Colin Cowherd’s program on FS1.

The next host on “Undisputed” was not immediately known. A Fox Sports spokesperson declined to comment.