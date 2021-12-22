Jennifer King makes NFL history as first black female position coach

Jennifer King made history Tuesday night.

With the Washington Football Team shorthanded and missing seven assistants against the Eagles due to COVID-19 — including running backs coach Randy Jordan — they promoted Jennifer King to be the gameday running backs coach against the Eagles.

Jennifer King became the first black female gameday assistant coach in NFL history for the Washington Football Team Tuesday night. Scott Taetsch

King, 37, is the second female gameday coach in NFL history, and the first African-American woman to have the position. The first was Callie Brownson, who filled in several times for the Cleveland Browns last season.

King is one of two full-time female assistant coaches in the league, along with assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust in Tampa Bay.

“I fell in love with football at a super young age — like four or five years old, started watching football with my dad and just going to high school games on Friday night,” King said earlier this week on “On Her Turf,” an NBC program highlighting women in sports. “I just fell in love with it. I was fortunate enough to start playing tackle football around 22, and played for many years as a quarterback.”

“When I started getting into football more and more, I knew I wanted to coach,” she said. “Ultimately, through a lot of hard work and a few other spots I ended up in the NFL.”

King said that being the first full-time black female assistant coach is “super special” to her.

“Being the first black female full-time NFL coach is super special to me, and it’s very important for me to do a good job and just to be a good role model and a symbol of representation,” King said. “I think it’s important to have diversity in football as it’s important to have diversity everywhere. There’s so many different points of view and backgrounds, and people bring different ideas to the table that are important. It was interesting to see so many playoff teams last season had women involved on their staff.”