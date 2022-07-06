Jena Sims unveils new photos from epic Brooks Koepka wedding

Jena Sims is making good on her promise to keep the wedding content coming.

On Saturday, the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka unveiled new photos from the couple’s epic wedding weekend, which took place in Turks and Caicos last month.

Captioning the Instagram posts, “June on film,” Sims and Koepka are seen at the altar in the hours leading up to their big day, when they became husband and wife after five years of dating.

Jena Sims recently shared new photos of her June 2022 wedding to Brooks Koepka. Instagram

In the snapshots, the couple can be seen hitting the dance floor in Turks and Caicos. Instagram

Elsewhere in the gallery, Sims, 33, is seen dancing with Koepka, 32, on the dance floor, where they were also treated to a performance from rapper Ludacris.

Sims recently ventured to Ireland with Koepka, who participated in this week’s JP McManus Pro-Am. The four-time major champion is fresh off his first LIV Golf tournament, which recently hosted its first event on US soil in Oregon.

Koepka confirmed in June that he was defecting to the PGA Tour’s controversial rival, joining Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau on the Saudi-backed tour.

The newlyweds also appeared to take a dip in the water. Instagram

Brooks Koepka smiles on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland. Getty Images

“Opinions change. I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I’m happy, and did what’s best for me,” Koepka said late last month.

Koepka, as well as other LIV golfers, are allowed to participate in this year’s British Open, which gets underway next week.