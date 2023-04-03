Jena Sims ‘speechless’ after being named SI Swimsuit finalist

Model Jena Sims is “still speechless” after learning she made the latest round of cuts as part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual SwimSearch.

In a new video posted on her TikTok page, Sims — who is married to LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka — expressed gratitude to fans and the team behind Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which announced its top 12 finalists Monday.

“I have had a few days to mull this over, but I still can’t believe it, I’m honestly in shock I made the top 12 for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” said Sims, who actually learned her fate last week.





“If anyone from the Sports Illustrated team is listening to this, thank y’all for just giving me the chance to achieve my biggest dream, quite literally, in life … I’m just so grateful for every step of this process.”

Sims, who has been documenting her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit journey on social media, shared in the video that she and Koepka, 32, were en route to LIV Golf’s Orlando event when she received the news.

“We were literally pulling into our friend’s driveway for dinner and I open my email and I was like, like, ‘Oh my God, I made top 12.’ And he turned to me and was like, ‘Congratulations, I’m so proud of you, you deserve it, now what’s their gate code?’” she recalled with a laugh.





Upon entering their friend’s home, Sims, 34, took a few moments to soak it all in.

“I went into their powder bath[room], I stared at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’m still speechless, I was doing a happy dance and trying not to cry because dinner hadn’t even started yet,” she said.

“I just have so much gratitude and I can’t wait to see how this pans out.”





The 12 finalists will be narrowed down to six next month in the lead-up to the reveal of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

From there, the six finalists will jet to Miami Swim Week in June, when they’ll participate in various events, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s runway show.

The winner will be announced in September as the first Rookie of the 2024 edition of the iconic publication.





It’s been a celebratory few days for Sims and Koepka, who placed first in LIV Golf’s Orlando event over the weekend.

The four-time major champion took home the top $4 million prize in what was his second win on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Sims and Koepka tied the knot last summer after announcing their engagement in 2021.