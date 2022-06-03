Jena Sims’ ‘last day as single lady’ before Brooks Koepka wedding

Jena Sims is saying goodbye to the single life.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the fiancée of golfer Brooks Koepka marked her final day “as a single lady” just hours before the couple will swap vows.

“Black to mourn my last day as a single lady,” Sims captioned a photo of herself rocking a black athleisure set.

Jena Sims is saying goodbye to the single life ahead of her wedding to golfer Brooks Koepka Instagram/Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims hosted their guests to a pre-wedding get together on the beach Thursday Instagram/Jena Sims

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka shared an intimate moment during their beachy evening Thursday Instagram/Maren McRoberts

Sims, 33, is slated to marry Koepka, 32, this weekend in what will be a lavish destination wedding. The future newlyweds jetted to their beachy locale this week and were joined by their nearest and dearest.

On Thursday, Sims and Koepka hosted their guests at an event that took place on the beach, with the bride-to-be seen wearing a gold strapless gown. In posts since shared on her Instagram Story, Sims and Koepka also shared an intimate moment against an evening backdrop with sparklers flying.

Sims and Koepka have been together since 2017 and got engaged last March. In the months leading up to their big day, the Steve Madden collaborator enjoyed a memorable bachelorette party in Aruba with her gal pals.

Bride-to-be Jena Sims wore a gorgeous gold strapless gown on Thursday Instagram/Jena Sims

“I’m still speechless over my Bachelorette Party,” Sims posted on Instagram in April. “I cried so many happy tears seeing my friends from different phases of my life (childhood, college, pageants, Los Angeles, and now Jupiter) bonding and forming relationships… Now it’s time to marry me off.”

Though their big day is hours away, Sims told The Post this spring that wedding planning has been a joint effort between her and Koepka.

“He’s been on all the Zooms, because we have Zooms with the local florist, the hotel, and he’s been there for everything,” Sims said. “It’s fun to be a teammate with him on this.”