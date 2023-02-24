Jena Sims jokes about ‘shameless fit check’ before LIV Golf event

Jena Sims is showing off her style ahead of LIV Golf’s season-opening event in Mexico.

In a video shared Friday on her Instagram stories, the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka joked about her “shameless” outfit check before watching her husband tee it up.

“Shameless @livgolf_league day 1 fit check,” the 34-year-old Sims captioned the clip, which featured her rocking a teal animal-printed shirt over a black crop top and matching biker shorts.





Jena Sims, the wife of golfer Brooks Koepka, shows off her style ahead of LIV Golf’s event in Mexico on Feb. 24, 2023. Instagram/Jena Sims





Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims Instagram/Jena Sims

Sims has been giving fans a peek at her fashion selections throughout the week, including the blue cutout dress she wore to the league’s welcome party on Wednesday night.

Koepka, who married Sims over the summer in a lavish destination wedding, defected to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour in June. When asked about his decision to join the controversial Saudi-backed tour, the four-time major champion stated at the time, “Opinions change. I feel very comfortable with the decision I made. I’m happy, and did what’s best for me.”

Koepka, 32, currently serves as the captain of the Smash GC team, which is comprised of his younger brother, 29-year-old Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Kokrak.





Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend LIV Golf’s welcome party on Feb. 22, 2023. Instagram/Jena Sims

Sims posted a separate video on Friday of Koepka in action on the green.

“First shot of the season! @bkoepka @smashgc,” she exclaimed on her Instagram story.

Beyond what is seen on social media, viewers recently got an inside look into Koepka and Sims’ home life, courtesy of the new Netflix docuseries “Full Swing.”





Jena Sims watches Brooks Koepka on the green during LIV Golf’s event in Mexico on Feb. 24, 2023. Instagram/Jena Sims





Brooks Koepka plays his shot during LIV Golf’s tournament in Miami in October 2022. via Getty Images

In one installment of the series, which also features current world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Koepka looks to recapture the magic from previous years of his career that included two U.S. Open titles and two PGA Championship wins.

“Brooks wants to win, Brooks wants to be at No. 1 again,” Sims said in the episode.

LIV Golf’s tournament in Mexico runs through Sunday.