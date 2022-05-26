Jena Sims jokes about not becoming a meme with fiancé Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims joked Wednesday that she would not become a meme after cameras panned to her and fiancé Brooks Koepka sitting courtside during Game 5 of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals in Miami.

The shot in question features Sims, 33, with a neutral expression as she looks towards the court while Koepka, 32, looks ahead. As the image circulated, the Breezy Golf Instagram account reshared the photo with the message, “When you tell your girl mid date that you’re playing 36 on Saturday,” which didn’t go unnoticed by Sims.

“Y’all wrong for this,” Sims wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a handful of laughing-face emojis.

Jena Sims joked about not becoming a meme with Brooks Koepka on Wednesday night after they were captured on camera during the Celtics-Heat game Instagram/Jena Sims via Breezy Golf

Though Koepka didn’t re-share the image on his own Instagram page, the golfer did call Sims “WIFE hot” in a couple’s photo from the game.

Leading up to Wednesday’s date night, Sims showed off her butterfly-inspired top from the retailer Area on her Instagram Story. She also posted from inside FTX Arena, where the Heat fell to the Celtics, 93-80.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Sims and Koepka, who competed at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last weekend. The Steve Madden collaborator also supported the golfer at the 2022 Masters in April, when she cheered him on at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims pose courtside at FTX Arena in Miami Instagram/Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims shows off her ensemble ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday Instagram/Jena Sims

Koepka and Sims are slated to tie the knot in the near future after announcing their engagement in early 2021. Sims recently jetted to Aruba for her epic bachelorette party, which she recapped on Instagram.

The couple has been dating since 2017.