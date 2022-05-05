Jena Sims details five-year romance with fiancé Brooks Koepka

Jena Sims opened up about her relationship with Brooks Koepka in a recent Instagram Q&A Instagram/Jena Sims

Jena Sims is pulling back the curtain on her five-year relationship with fiancé Brooks Koepka.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actress and philanthropist opened the floor for questions during a “ask me anything” on Instagram, where she was pressed about the couple’s romance and how they make one another a priority.

When asked, “How do u & BK establish time to ‘checkin’ on ur lives/feelings/etc when ur both so busy?” Sims replied, “We go to bed together and wake up together, and that’s mostly when we chat- I don’t ‘bother’ him if he’s not home.”

Sims, who has been dating Koepka, 32, since 2017, continued that they “can pick up on each other’s energy and we can communicate if something feels off and we fix it! No phones in AM until we’ve both said good morning and chatted. Great rule! Night time too.”

Engaged since March 2021, Koepka and Sims are now in the home stretch of wedding planning as their nuptials approach. Both recently enjoyed their own bachelor and bachelorette parties with Sims and her pals vacationing in Aruba last month.

The bride-to-be recently recapped the lavish bash on social media, which featured her group soaking up the sun aboard a daytime cruise before dining out in the evening.

“I’m still speechless over my Bachelorette Party. 🦩 I cried so many happy tears seeing my friends from different phases of my life (childhood, college, pageants, Los Angeles, and now Jupiter) bonding and forming relationships. 🥲 I felt so celebrated, loved, and present,” Sims gushed. “Now it’s time to marry me off.”

Consider the final countdown officially on.