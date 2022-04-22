Jena Sims’ bachelorette bash underway before Brooks Koepka wedding

Jena Sims kicked off her bachelorette party Thursday with a trip to Aruba Instagram/Jena Sims

Jena Sims is ready for a wild weekend.

The future Mrs. Brooks Koepka jetted off Thursday for her bachelorette party in Aruba, where she’ll celebrate her upcoming nuptials with her nearest and dearest gal pals.

“Jean’s last Single Flamingle is well underway,” Sims posted Thursday on Instagram.

Sims, 33, and her crew got the festivities rolling aboard a private jet, with the group rocking feathered boas and cowboy hats as they flew to the Caribbean paradise.

The actress and philanthropist — who recently launched a shoe collaboration with Steve Madden — was seen sipping a beverage through a “bride” straw during the flight.

After touching down in paradise, the group settled into their resort before toasting to Sims with a dinner out.

Sims announced her engagement to Koepka, 31, in March 2021. The couple started dating in 2017, despite crossing paths at the Masters two years prior.

“We met at the 2015 Masters. And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect. We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool. We hadn’t dated since then. We were just friends at that point,” Sims told Golf Digest in 2019.

Sims, who recently shared that she had slid into Koepka’s DMs, supported the golfer this month at the 2022 Masters. The twosome participated in the annual par-three event at Augusta National, where Sims served as Koepka’s caddie.

With the wedding countdown official on, Sims told The Post that she and Koepka are trying not to stress about certain details when it comes to their big day.

“We’re not too hung up on just the extravagance, we want — at the end of the day, we’re marrying each other, we already feel like we’re married,” she said. “We just want everyone to have a good time, and not stress about some of the big details.”

The couple is expected to tie the knot sometime this summer.