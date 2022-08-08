Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka party on a boat with friends in Florida

Married life is treating Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims very well.

The couple — who tied the knot in Turks and Caicos in June — enjoyed a boozy Sunday Funday on a boat with friends, where they danced and partied the night away in Jupiter, Florida.

Sims took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share videos that showed her husband bonding with her friends — including one clip that featured the 32-year-old pro golfer singing “All Star” by Smash Mouth. Her sister Hannah Sims was also present during the boat festivities.

Jena Sims takes a drink during the festivities. Jena Sims/Instagram

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka embrace Jena Sims/Instagram

“The dream is for your man to vibe with your girls. Mission accomplished,” Sims wrote over the clip.

The 33-year-old actress and philanthropist — who wore an orange neon bikini by her One One swim brand — shared other videos of the group at a “dive bar” with a pool, where they took in a performance by country singer Ricky Young.

Sims also reposted a PDA photo with Koepka, who rocked a Lakers hat, that showed her hugging him as he puckered his lips near hers.

“You’d think we love each other?!” she wrote over the snap with a pink heart emoji.

Brooks Koepka dances and sings during boat party. Jena Sims/Instagram

Jena Sims dances during boat party. Jena Sims/Instagram

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims at a “dive bar.” Jena Sims/Instagram

Koepka — a four-time major champion — competed at the British Open last month ahead of his honeymoon with Sims. In the weeks prior to The Open, he defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Sims and Koepka had been together since 2017, before marrying in Turks and Caicos in June. They announced their engagement on Instagram last April.