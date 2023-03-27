Jelena Ostapenko calls out ‘disrespectful’ crowd at Miami Open

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko wasn’t happy with tennis fans and she let them hear about it.

In a fourth-round match at the Miami Open, the Latvian star grew increasingly frustrated with how the crowd was behaving.

Ostapenko took care of business against 13th seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia who truly had the crowd behind her.

Throughout the match, which Ostapenko took 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, the crowd loudly cheered for the Brazilian while cheering every mistake Ostapenko made.

Ostapenko said the crowds animosity towards her only fueled her to victory.

“I’m really happy today to win,” she said. “Of course the crowd was mostly against me. A little bit disrespectful, but thanks guys for those who were supporting me. I felt like some moments I didn’t play aggressively because the ball really stops here.





Jelena Ostapenko during her win over Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Miami Open. AP

“You always really have to go for the ball. I’m just really glad I won it because I really wanted to win. The crowd doesn’t know: If they are against me, I play even better.”

Ostapenko would go on to lose 6-3. 6-3 to Italian Martina Trevisan on Monday in the Round of 16.

The upset by the No. 24 seed came on the same day No. 6 Coco Gauff was knocked out after an intense three-set battle with Anastasia Potapova.

Three-time Miami Open champ Victoria Azarenka fell to Poland’s Magda Linette.





Six of the top eight-seeded women are now out of the tournament, but third-seed Jessica Pegula advanced with a 6-1, 7-6 win over fellow American Danielle Collins.

— With Post Wire Services