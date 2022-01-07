Jelena Djokovic speaks out over Novak’s deportation fiasco

Novak Djokovic has faced both widespread criticism and support over the last 24 hours as he faces deportation in a Melbourne hotel. His wife Jelena is the latest to throw support behind the tennis star amid his vaccine exemption controversy.

The World No. 1 landed in Melbourne on Wednesday night to compete in the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam of the tennis season — after announcing that he had received a vaccine exemption to compete in the tournament.

Djokovic’s visa was then rejected, and he now waits in an allegedly insect-infested hotel until his opportunity to overturn his deportation in an Australian court on Monday.

Jelena took a less aggressive approach to her statement than the tennis great’s mother, who accused the Australian government of treating her son like a “prisoner.”

“It’s Christmas today for us, my wishes are for everyone to be healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we are all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband. I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening.

“The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force.”

Jelena Djokovic attends the US Open Getty Images

Both Novak and Jelena Djokovic have been previously condemned for their COVID-19 stances. The tennis star is a public anti-vaxxer who has been vocal about his opposition to mandatory vaccinations and spent months refusing to disclose his vaccination status. Jelena has previously peddled pseudo-science theories that the coronavirus was caused by 5G, posting a 10-minute Instagram video that the social media platform had to label as factually incorrect.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, publicly announced in a tirade that Novak was the victim of a “political witch hunt” and claimed that his son met all of the conditions to enter Australia and to participate “at the tournament that he would have certainly won.”

Srdjan continued to fire shots at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and “the West” for attempting to hamper his son and Serbia.

Novak Djokovic thanked his Instagram followers for their continued support. Instagram

“They’re keeping him in captivity. They’re stomping all over Novak to stomp all over Serbia and Serbian people,” Srdjan said.

“Morrison and his like have dared attack Novak to bring Serbia to its knees. Serbia has always shown that he comes from a proud nation. This has nothing to do with sports, this is a political agenda. Novak is the best player and the best athlete in the world, but several hundred million people from the West can’t stomach that.

“You, famous Prime Minister of the faraway naturally beautiful country, are behaving according to your own principles, which have nothing to do with us and our principles.

Djokovic is the reigning Australian Open champion. AP

“We are humans, and you, sir, are not.

“Jesus was crucified on the cross … but he is still alive among us. They are trying to crucify and belittle Novak and throw him to his knees.”

Novak recently showed his gratitude toward those who have supported him over the past 24 hours in an Instagram story: “Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”