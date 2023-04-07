Jeffrey Simmons gets 4-year $94 million deal with Titans

The Titans made the biggest move of their free agency so far in re-signing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to a massive four-year, $94 million deal according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Coming off the final season of his rookie deal, the Titans prioritized keeping Simmons, paying him a $23.5 million annual salary.

The 25-year-old is now the second highest paid player at his position, sitting only behind Rams superstar Aaron Donald.

“Titans Nation, thank you for the last 4 years! I am so grateful for you guys,” Simmons tweeted Friday. “But we are not done yet, dammit! LFG!!!! We have so much work to do!”

He added a GIF of himself flexing after a tackle.

Simmons’ new deals continues a trend of defensive lineman getting paid big this offseason.

Washington’s Daron Payne got a four-year, $90 million contract while the 49ners swooped in to sign Javon Hargrave $84 million on another four-year agreement.

Simmons has only gotten better each year since entering the league in 2019 as the 19th overall pick in the draft out of Mississippi State.

He has been an All-Pro the last two seasons, contributing 54 tackles — including 7.5 sacks — last year to a Titans defense that he has become the engine of.





Simmons has recorded 109 solo tackles and 21 sacks in his four years in the NFL Getty Images

After letting go of a superstar on the offensive side of the ball during the 2022 Draft when they traded wide receiver A.J. Brown, it seems the Titans are making sure they hold on to their defensive generational talents.

Rumors of the franchise shopping Derrick Henry sparked at the NFL scouting combine, as well as talk about parting ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

With the No. 11 pick in the draft, the Titans might look to provide some personnel to the offensive side of the ball.