Jeff Bezos will not be bidding on Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos will apparently not be bidding billions of dollars to buy the Washington Commanders.

Thursday reports from both ESPN and the Washington Post, which Bezos owns, cited a source close to the Amazon tycoon as saying that he does not plan on entering the bidding process for the beleaguered NFL franchise.

According to Bloomberg’s billionaires index, Bezos has a net worth of $122 billion, making him the third-richest man in the world.

There had surely been hope amongst NFL owners that Bezos would back up the Brinks truck and ignite a bidding war for the Commanders, though it’s possible he still could be interested in joining the league ownership ranks should a team come up for sale in the future.

One that, from the outside, potentially could be of interest is the Seattle Seahawks, whose owner, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, died in 2018.

The franchise is now owned by a charitable trust controlled by his sister, Jody.

Last year, she said in a statement that the Seahawks and NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers were not up for sale, but that “a time will come when that changes.”





Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos will not bid on the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports. Getty Images

In late March, the bidding for the Commanders reached $6 billion.

The Post’s Josh Kosman reported that Josh Harris, a Wall Street titan who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, made the bid in partnership with defense contracting mogul Mitchell Rales and NBA-legend-turned-business-magnate Magic Johnson.

This bid eclipsed a $5.6 billion offer for the franchise from Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.





Dan Snyder could fetch $6 billion in a sale of the Washington Commanders. Getty Images

It is unclear if a sale of the Commanders to Harris is imminent.

The record sale for an NFL franchise came last year when Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Though many around the NFL might like to force Commanders owner Dan Snyder to sell the franchise because of a litany of bad behavior over the years, The Post previously reported that the league lacked the votes in the ownership ranks to force him to sell.