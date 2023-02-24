Jeff Bezos hires investment firm to evaluate possible Commanders bid

Jeff Bezos is taking a concrete step forward in his potential interest to purchase the Washington Commanders.

The Amazon founder hired investment firm Allen & Company to evaluate the possibility of a bid for the team, according to The Washington Post — which Bezos owns. The boutique New York-based firm conducted the sale of both the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers in 2018 for $4.65 billion and $2.275 billion, respectively, the two most recent sales in the league.

The Broncos’ figure marks a record price for an NFL team.

The 59-year-old Bezos, whose net worth of $119 billion makes him the world’s third-richest person according to Forbes, has yet to submit a bid. In late January, The Post reported that Bezos could sell The Washington Post in order to clear the way for a purchase of the Commanders.





Jeff Bezos is taking a step forward in his possible pursuit of the Commanders. Getty Images

Though Bezos has the financial means to outbid any other potential suitors, the Commanders’ embattled current owner, Dan Snyder, is reportedly upset that The Washington Post produced a series of stories alleging a toxic workplace environment around the team. Selling the paper, which Bezos bought for $250 million in 2013, would be a sign of goodwill, per the report, and help convince Snyder to accept his bid.

The Post previously reported that hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and acclaimed actor Matthew McConaughey could be part of a joint bid with Bezos.





Dan Snyder has been engulfed in myriad controversies as owner of the Commanders. AP

Snyder has owned the team since 1999, when he purchased it for $800 million. The 58-year-old has been embroiled in endless controversies as owner, including alleged sexual misconduct, a toxic workplace and attempts to dig up dirt to use against other owners.

After previously declaring that he wouldn’t sell the team in light of myriad accusations, Snyder changed course in November 2022. He and his wife Tanya hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions” of the franchise.

There are several other potential suitors, including Josh Harris, who has already visited the team’s facility, according to The Washington Post.