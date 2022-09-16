Jeff Bezos’ chummy conversation with Roger Goodell set Twitter on fire

To be a fly on the wall during that conversation.

The internet exploded after seeing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos looking chummy together at the Chiefs-Chargers game.

Bezos was present for Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” debut at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs’ 27-24 win against the Chargers.

Amazon Prime has the exclusive rights to TNF, following a four-year run at Fox. The partnership marks the league’s first all-digital rights agreement.

Goodell and Bezos got plenty of camera time on the broadcast, which captured the pair talking in their seats in a private suite — and the internet had a field day with hysterical reaction tweets.

One person tweeted that Goodell and Bezos sitting next to each other is “like seeing the Joker next to Darth Vader.”

One of the best memes came from the NFL’s verified Twitter account, which featured a photo of Goodell and Bezos in their seats with the caption: “Hear me out… football in space.”

Bezos, who is the founder of the spaceflight company Blue Origin, launched into space last July with the first crewed mission of the company’s New Shepard vehicle.

(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Los Angeles Chargers Owner Dean Spanos on the field before the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

It’s unclear if Bezos will be present in Cleveland next Thursday for the Browns-Steelers game in Week 3.