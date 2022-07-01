Jazz trade All-Star center Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz are trading star big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gobert, 30, was long-rumored to be traded from Utah this offseason. The seven-footer is a three-time NBA All-Star and has been named Defensive Player of the Year three times throughout his career.

In return, Minnesota is sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and several first-round picks to Utah, per Wojnarowski. Minnesota’s 2023, 2025 and 2027 first-rounders will go unprotected to the Jazz, while they will also send a Top 5-protected first in 2029.

Rudy Gobert Getty Images

According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz plan to retool their roster around Donovan Mitchell. Long a target of the Knicks’ affection, it appears Utah may not have any interest in dealing their other All-Star.

The New York native was long rumored to be disgruntled with Gobert, dating back to the Frenchman’s central role in the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, among other gripes.

Several reports on Friday indicated Utah is interested in Suns center Deandre Ayton, a restricted free agent, which would confirm that they don’t plan on tearing down.