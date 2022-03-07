Jazz, Knicks show value on Monday NBA betting board

Commercial Content, 21+



Bettors have eight games to choose from on Monday’s NBA board, but Kenny Ducey of The Action Network has two moneylines in mind (video above).

His first wager comes in a Western Conference matchup between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, which is a slight home favorite.

For Ducey though, he’s leaning to the visitors.

Luka Doncic Getty Images

“Over their last 12 games, the Mavericks are number one in 3-point percentage,” Ducey says. “And the Jazz are top-10 in 3-point field goal defense and ninth since the start of February.”

By (presumably) limiting what has given the Mavs a lot of success as of late, Ducey expects that will give Utah’s efficient offense enough room to outpace the hosts.

Ducey’s next bet comes out West as the Knicks face the Kings looking to continue its success in Pacific Standard Time.

Coming off an outright victory as five-and-a-half point underdogs to the Los Angeles Clippers, Ducey suspects the Knicks will cause problems for a weak Kings team.

“The Kings have the worst restricted area field goal percentage against since acquiring Domantas Sabonis,” Ducey says.

Ducey believes that by facing off with a strong Knicks frontcourt that scored 50 paint points against the Clippers, the Kings will lose outright as three-and-a-half point home favorites.