Two top-four Western Conference teams meet Wednesday in Salt Lake City and Kenny Ducey of The Action Network is here with a best bet.

Both teams enter on winning streaks — three straight for Utah, nine straight for Golden State — but Ducey believes there’s more than meets the eye with the latter.

The Warriors are 4-5 ATS in that nine-game span with five of the nine wins coming against the four worst teams in the Western Conference.

With both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green definitely out for Wednesday’s tilt, Ducey says this is a good spot to back the hosts.

“Donovan Mitchell has been spectacular since coming back from injury,” Ducey explains. “I think Mitchell could be the difference here for Utah.”

Donovan Mitchell could be the difference-maker against the NBAE via Getty Images

With the Warriors short-handed in the front court — Kevon Looney could be out too — Ducey doesn’t believe the visitors will be able to capitalize on a Utah defense that lost the rebounding battle Monday night against the Knicks.

For those reasons, Ducey is happy to lay two points with the hosts, who are seeking revenge for a Jan. 23 loss in San Francisco.