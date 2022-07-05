Jayson Tatum, Ella Mai spark dating rumors at July 4th party

The sparks may have been flying between Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai over the holiday weekend.

The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27.

Tatum’s day out with Ella Mai naturally had Twitter buzzing, as the two have been at the center of dating rumors for some time. According to Clutch Points, the father of 4-year-old son Deuce has allegedly been dating the British songstress since October 2020, when she was spotted at his home.

It’s unclear how the duo met, however.

Tatum, who is a few weeks removed from an NBA Finals appearance, was just one of the many athletes in attendance at Rubin’s epic bash. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell were also present, as New York continues to monitor the latter’s situation in Utah.

Rumored exes Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were seen separately, with the supermodel posing for a photo with host Rubin and fellow attendees. Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Odell Beckham Jr. were also in attendance, as well as CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise Esposito.

Last month, rapper Meek Mill and record producer DJ Khaled took to social media to show off Rubin’s White Party invitation, which included hand-delivered bottles of Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades champagne, which can retail for over $700 a pop.

The pricey bubbly usually comes in black cases but was instead sent out in custom clear boxes that said in white letters, “Michael Rubin’s White Party.”