Jaylen Brown’s dunk had Pat Riley and Alonzo Mourning sick

The look of pain.

Jaylen Brown’s poster dunk in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 93-80 Game 5 win against the Heat on Wednesday silenced FTX Arena — and Heat team president Pat Riley and executive Alonzo Mourning were the faces of the dispiriting Miami moment.

In the fourth quarter, when Boston was up 87-71, Brown flew through the air for a one-handed slam over Miami guard Kyle Lowry and center Bam Adebayo.

After ESPN showed the Boston bench blown away by Brown’s monster dunk, cameras captured Riley and Mounting sitting poker-faced in their seats.

NBA Twitter had a field day with their unenthused reactions, with one fan tweeting that Riley’s face “was priceless and dangerous” after the dunk.

Brown finished with 25 points, four rebounds and one assist. His hot shooting helped the Celtics pull away early in the fourth quarter. Brown struggled in the first half, committing five turnovers.

After Game 5, Celtics coach Ime Udoka was asked what the biggest difference was between Brown in the two halves.

“He didn’t turn it over,” said Udoka.

Jaylen Brown dunks over the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. NBAE via Getty Images

The Game 5 road win gave the Celtics a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Boston is looking to close out the series Friday at home to get to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.