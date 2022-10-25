Jaylen Brown staying with Kanye West’s agency despite anti-Semitic rants

Celtics star Jaylen Brown is sticking with Kanye West’s Donda Sports marketing agency despite the rapper going on a series of vile anti-Semitic tirades in recent weeks.

Brown, 26, condemned West’s comments to the Boston Globe and said he does not “condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever.” He then explained why he’s remaining with West’s agency.

“The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption,” Brown told the Globe in an interview published Monday. “It represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that.

“A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.”

West has faced universal backlash over a series of anti-Semitic rants, many of them posted to his social media. His Instagram account was restricted when he shared a screengrab of a conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs, saying he would use the mogul “as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” Two days later, West tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” which caused his Twitter account to be locked as well.

Kanye West Getty Images

Adidas, which produces his Yeezy line of shoes and apparel, cut ties with West on Tuesday. This came after MRC studios shelved a completed documentary about West and Creative Artists Agency dropped him as a client. Balenciaga also cut ties with West.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.

Still, Brown said he would not leave West’s Donda Sports, which was founded earlier this year. The Celtics guard also suggested that West needed “help” rather than condemnation.

“He’s someone who’s obviously dealing with a lot of adversity that’s in front of him right now and everybody can see it and it’s public,” Brown continued. “But a lot of people in the world are dealing with adversity and things that are going on that’s in front of them and they need help. It’s a lot going on right now.

Jaylen Brown Getty Images

“I don’t agree with everything that everybody does. Like I said, I don’t stand for any hurt, harm, or danger toward anybody, but sometimes people need unconditional love and help to get them through the situation.”

Brown did say that he doesn’t “condone any hurt, harm or danger to a group of people,” and that he would “continue to be a member of [his] community and uplift [his] community through [his] work.”

Future Hall of Fame Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is another notable athlete on the Donda Sports roster. He has yet to make a public comment on the situation.