Jay Cutler ghosted Brandon Marshall with wedding no-show

Jay Cutler apparently has some explaining to do.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback, who spent most of his 12-year NFL career with the Bears, missed an appearance on Monday’s “Up & Adams” FanDuel TV show, according to host Kay Adams.

Cutler’s former teammate, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, was a guest on the show, and recalled a separate instance in which Cutler stood him up at his wedding.

“Don’t feel bad, Kay,” Marshall said. “He once told me he was going to come to my wedding and I look out in the aisle and there was no Jay [Cutler]. … I didn’t talk to him for another three years until I got traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Chicago Bears.”

“Two nights before the wedding, [he said], ‘yeah I’ll be there. I’m coming.’ [Former tight end] Tony Scheffler came, all the boys came, we’re having a good time. … Alright, he’ll make it tomorrow, he didn’t make the party, he’ll make it tomorrow — nope,” Marshall said.

Marshall married Michi Nogami-Marshall in July 2010. The couple, who met while they were students at Central Florida, have three children together.





Bronco’s wide receiver Brandon Marshall with Denver quarterback Jay Cutler a touchdown against Green Bay at Invesco Field at Mile High on Aug. 20, 2008. Denver Post via Getty Images

Cutler (first round) and Marshall (fourth round) were both selected by the Broncos in the 2006 NFL Draft. They were teammates in Denver for three seasons before Cutler was traded to the Bears in 2009. Marshall was traded in 2010 to the Dolphins, who traded him to the Bears in 2012. They were teammates for three seasons in Chicago before Marshall was dealt to the Jets in 2015.

“I got got. Stood up. Fooled. Duped. But sounds like it’s not just me,” Adams tweeted, including a clip of her and Marshall talking about Cutler.

Adams and Marshall, who’s a frequent guest on “Up & Adams,” have a running joke that Cutler keeps ghosting her invitation to appear on the show.





Kay Adams and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on her Fan Duel TV show, “Up & Adams” on Feb. 6, 2023. Twitter

“I lowered myself to basically beg Jay Cutler to come on the show… and he did me dirty I think,” she said.

Cutler has not yet addressed Adams’ and Marshall’s comments.

Adams, who formerly hosted “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, debuted her “Up & Adams” morning talk show on FanDuel TV in September.