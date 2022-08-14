Jason Garrett, Jac Collinsworth to call Notre Dame football for NBC

NBC has found its replacements for Mike Tirico and Drew Brees on Notre Dame football games, The Post has learned.

Jac Collinsworth will be on play-by-play, while Jason Garrett will be the game analyst, according to sources. Garrett has also replaced Brees on “Football Night in America,” NBC’s pregame show. NBC and Brees decided to part ways after just one season. Brees could do a few more detailed Manningcast-type shows for Amazon’s Thursday night games, according to sources.

Collinsworth, a Notre Dame grad, is also expected to continue on “Football Night in America.”

NBC declined comment.

Tirico will join Collinsworth’s father, Cris, for the whole season of “Sunday Night Football.” Al Michaels has moved on to full-time duties on Amazon’s new “Thursday Night Football” streaming package. Michaels still retains a small role with NBC.

Jason Garrett Getty Images

Jac Collinsworth Getty Images

Jac Collinsworth, 27, left ESPN for NBC two years ago. He and Garrett worked together during the first year of the USFL reboot this spring. NBC/Peacock has seven Notre Dame home games, beginning with the Fighting Irish’s second game on Sept. 10 against Marshall.