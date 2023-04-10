Jason Day shares why Tiger Woods withdrew at 2022 PGA Championship

Aussie pro golfer Jason Day revealed the real reason Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the 2022 PGA Championship, and it sounds incredibly painful.

While discussing Woods’ withdrawal from the Masters on Sunday, Day said the 47-year-old golf icon pulled out of the May 2022 event after a screw went through his skin.

“I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was.” Day, who’s been good friends with Woods for years, recalled.

“I don’t know how bad it is this time… it just sucks that he’s not here playing.”

The 15-time major champion Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship after shooting a 79 in the third round at Southern Hills.

The weather conditions that day were cold and wet — similar to the environment at Augusta National over the weekend, when play was suspended due to inclement weather.

“Well, I’m sore,” Woods said in May 2022 after his final round at the PGA championship. “I know that is for a fact.”





Tiger Woods greets Jason Day in the practice area prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images





Tiger Woods plays his second on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Getty Images

At the time, Woods was experiencing pain in his surgically repaired right leg from his near-fatal car crash in February 2021.

“Obviously he was in a lot of pain and discomfort today,” Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, said at the time. “The quick turnaround, dramatic weather conditions.

“The future has always been a day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month thing.”





Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the practice area during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

Woods was visibly struggling to walk before his withdrawal at the Masters on Sunday, which he said was due to re-aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

On Saturday, Woods was seen limping on the 17th hole and wincing in pain when he returned to Augusta National to complete his second round after play was suspended.

“He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday,” Day said of Woods, who was competing in his 25th Masters.





Tiger Woods and Jason Day of Australia during the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Oct. 21, 2019 in Chiba, Japan. PGA TOUR

“It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again.”

When asked if he has reached out to Woods following his withdrawal, Day said: “At some point I will. Obviously not today. I’ll give him some time.

“I’m sure everyone is reaching out to him right now. Like I said, you can all see how he’s feeling on TV. I don’t know what he’s feeling internally, how bad it is.”





Tiger Woods putts on the 16th green during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Getty Images

Woods, a five-time green jacket-winner, said he was “disappointed” to withdraw from the Masters.

“Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support,” Woods wrote on Twitter.

Woods made history with his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters to join Fred Couples and Gary Player as those with the longest streaks in history.

Fans hope to see Woods at Oak Hill Country Club for the PGA Championship at the end of May