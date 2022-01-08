ANAHEIM, Calif. — Unless something unforeseen develops, Jarred Tinordi is expected to play for the Rangers on Saturday night in just his sixth NHL game of the season and first since Nov. 21 as part of a third-pair shake-up in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Out will come both Libor Hajek (to street clothes following his minus-four, 6/25 Corsi) and Zac Jones (to the taxi squad after his minus-three, 7/25) following the tandem’s unexcellent adventure in the desert.

In will come Tinordi and Nils Lundkvist, who had been a healthy scratch the past two contests, while Patrik Nemeth will remain sidelined with what is being categorized as a “personal” matter.

“I have all the confidence in the world in him,” coach Gerard Gallant said of the 6-foot-6, 204-pound, 29-year-old Tinordi, who played five games for the AHL Wolf Pack from Dec. 12-23 on a conditioning assignment, then was struck by COVID-19 immediately upon his return to the Rangers on Dec. 27.

Jarred Tinordi has not played for the Rangers since Nov. 21. Getty Images

“There’s nothing more than I’d like to see than Tinner be in our lineup every night, a big, strong guy [who’s] a physical presence.”

The Ducks’ scheduled home game against Detroit on Thursday was postponed because of “COVID-related issues” after John Gibson, Hampus Lindholm, Sam Carrick and Vinni Lettieri joined Trevor Zegras on the protocol list for Anaheim.

The Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin and Julien Gauthier both tested positive following the charter flight Tuesday from New York to Las Vegas, so there is always the chance that there will be more to come on this trip, which includes stops in Los Angeles on Monday, San Jose on Thursday and Philadelphia next Saturday.

“I feel we’ve just learned to adapt to it,” Ryan Strome said of the challenges posed by the virus’ impact. “I feel like we’ve just become accustomed to dealing with these things and adjusting on the fly.

“That’s part of life in the NHL right now in 2022.”

The Rangers worked on drills emphasizing defensive zone coverage and back-check awareness after an uncharacteristically disconnected, deficient effort against the Golden Knights.

“We did a couple of drills we haven’t done in a while just to refresh ourselves on a few things,” Strome said. “They’re just little things that can slip at times and they did [in Vegas].

“It was pretty disappointing but I don’t think it’s [hitting] a panic button or anything.”

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to get his third straight start Saturday while Keith Kinkaid backs up.